Senate Foxconn Vote Scheduled For Next Week

The Wisconsin Senate plans to vote next week on a $3 billion incentive bill for electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee passed a new version of the bill on Tuesday. The Senate plans to vote on it Sept. 12.

Under the latest version of the bill, any lawsuit related to the Foxconn plant would skip the state appeals court and head straight to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Critics have complained about the easing of environmental regulations under the proposal and up to $2.85 billion in cash payments Foxconn could receive if it creates 13,000 jobs and invests $10 billion.

Foxconn says it will build a flat-screen manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin, its first outside of Asia.