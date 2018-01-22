Senate Reaches Deal to End Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — It looks like the government shutdown will end soon. The Senate has advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. A vote in the House is expected Monday afternoon. More to come.