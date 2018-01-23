Senate to sign off on bill lowering minimum lifeguard age

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to pass a bill that would allow 15-year-olds to work as lifeguards.

Current Wisconsin regulations governing hazardous employment for minors prohibit 14- and 15-year-olds from working as lifeguards. The bill would require the state Department of Workforce Development to allow 15-year-olds to become lifeguards.

The measure’s Republican authors, Sen. Luther Olsen and Rep. Dale Kooyenga, say the bill would increase the number of potential lifeguards for aquatic facilities.

The American Red Cross as well as the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions and the Wisconsin Alliances of YMCAs all have registered in support. No groups have registered in opposition.

The Assembly passed the bill in November. The Senate is scheduled to take it up Tuesday. Passage would send the proposal to Gov. Scott Walker.