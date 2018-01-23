Senate to vote on bill eliminating water ski spotters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is set to vote again on a bill that would end the requirement for water ski spotters.

The Republican bill would allow a pilot to operate a boat pulling someone on water skis without a spotter on board as long as the boat has a wide-angle rearview mirror.

The cleared the Senate last spring but the Assembly modified the measure in November to allow local municipalities to require spotters on inland lakes with water safety patrol units that perform at least 1,500 hours of enforcement or search and rescue activities every two years.

The Senate is expected to approve that change during a floor session Tuesday and send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.