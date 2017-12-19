Sentencing Delayed in Hidden Camera Case

A Pleasant Prairie man who pleaded guilty to hiding cameras in women’s restrooms will have to wait longer to find out his sentence. 44 year old Christopher Bohatkiewicz pleaded guilty to hiding the cameras as well as possession of child pornography. The sentencing hearing was delayed when letters written on the defendant’s behalf were not found in the cases files. Bohatkiewicz was a DJ working in different Kenosha bars when he admittedly planted pen sized cameras in the women’s restrooms. During the investigation police found the child porn in his apartment. He pleaded guilty in July. A new judge had to be assigned to the case after a member of the defendant’s family reportedly contacted the original judge in the case. It’s unclear when the sentencing hearing will be rescheduled.