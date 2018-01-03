Seven Alderman Face Challengers in 2018

Seven incumbent Kenosha aldermen will face challengers in April’s general election. In District two, which includes Kenosha’s downtown, incumbent John Fox faces challenger Bill Bohman, in district three Alderman Jan Michalski will go against former KUSD School Board member Kyle Flood. 4th district alderman G. John Ruffolo has a challenger in Holly Kangas, as does Alderman Patrick Juliana in Gregory Bennett Jr. in district 7. Other competitive races include incumbent Bruce Fox against Martin Schierenberg III in the eighth, Scott Gordon against Stephanie Kemp in the eleventh, and Jesse Downing facing Dominic Ruffalo in the sixteenth. The general election is April 3rd.