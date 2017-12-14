Seven Saved From Drug Overdose From Narcan

At least seven people have been saved from an overdose death due to extra training by Kenosha County Health Services. The Kenosha News reports that people trained through the county’s program made seven saves with Narcan. The program began earlier this year, paid for with a 225-thousand dollar five year grant aimed at fighting heroin and other drug addiction. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies are going through narcan training as are staff from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office. Despite the current efforts there have been 46 deaths from a drug overdose this year.