Severe Flu Season Still A Few Weeks From Peak

It has been a severe flu season so far.

More than 560 Wisconsinites were hospitalized with severe flu symptoms last week, and Tom Haupt with the state Division of Health Services says the season hasn’t yet hit its peak.

If you have a fever of over 100 degrees and other flu symptoms, health officials say you should stay home so you won’t spread the virus. And they advise waiting a full day after your temperature drops below 100 before returning to work or school. They also recommend frequent hand-washing to avoid picking up the virus.