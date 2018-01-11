Severe Flu Season Still A Few Weeks From Peak
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

It has been a severe flu season so far.

More than 560 Wisconsinites were hospitalized with severe flu symptoms last week, and Tom Haupt with the state Division of Health Services says the season hasn’t yet hit its peak.

If you have a fever of over 100 degrees and other flu symptoms, health officials say you should stay home so you won’t spread the virus. And they advise waiting a full day after your temperature drops below 100 before returning to work or school. They also recommend frequent hand-washing to avoid picking up the virus.

Related Content

Somers Village, Town First to Approve Intergovernm...
Wake Up Call Tuesday (1/17/17)
Authorities Catch Suspected Bank Robber
CUSH Brings Homeless Protest to City Hall
Unified May Add Language About Rape and Sexual Ass...
Walker and Trump Exchange on Twitter
Comments