Sex Offender to face Charges in Kenosha

A registered sex offender from Beach Park will be charged with child enticement in Kenosha. 25 year old Jose Rodriguez will also be charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Rodriguez is alleged to have contacted a 14 year old girl over social media, posing as a 16 year old boy. He allegedly send explicit pictures and set up a meeting with girl. However the teen alerted her family to the messages and when Rodriguez arrived at the meeting area-a store on 22nd avenue near 37th street-he found the girls relatives including her mother and a male cousin. The mother grabbed the suspect and called 911. He’s be held on 75-thousand dollars bond.