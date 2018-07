KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police want to inform the public about a sex offender that is being released later this month. 55 year old John Stary III will be homeless upon his release from prison however he will be on GPS monitoring and he will have to check in with DOC agent everyday.

Stary, who uses the alias Jack Stary, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1999 and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He is not currently wanted by police.