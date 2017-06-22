Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested

The man accused in a sexual assault that happened in Kenosha County has been captured in Kentucky. 28 year old Jose Arevalo-Viera faces extradition back to Wisconsin on assault charges. Arevalo-Viera allegedly captured a woman in Milwaukee, forced her to drive to Pleasant Prairie, where he reportedly assaulted her, beat her, and left her for dead. He also may be connected to an attempted abduction that was reported a week ago. The suspect was arrested after his truck was spotted on I-71 near Louisville. Reports say that he tried to flee on foot into a wooded area and was allegedly armed with a knife when he was arrested.