The Shalom Center has accepted a proposal to complete renovation at its new permanent homeless shelter. Camosy Construction offered an agreement that guarantees the project price of 1-point-85 million dollars. Part of that renovation will be paid by Block Grant Funds from the city for about 135-thousand dollars that will be used for commercial kitchen equipment and other furnishings. Work on the existing building on 39th avenue and 43rd street has been on-going while the Shalom Center has worked to secure funding for the facility which they hope to open later this year. The Center has raised nearly 1-point-1 million dollars in all to pay for the project. Reconstruction of the building interior could begin as early as next week.
Shalom Center Accepts Deal For Homeless Shelter Renovation
By Pete Serzant
Mar 2, 9:19 AM