Shalom Center Accepts Deal For Homeless Shelter Renovation

The Shalom Center has accepted a proposal to complete renovation at its new permanent homeless shelter. Camosy Construction offered an agreement that guarantees the project price of 1-point-85 million dollars. Part of that renovation will be paid by Block Grant Funds from the city for about 135-thousand dollars that will be used for commercial kitchen equipment and other furnishings. Work on the existing building on 39th avenue and 43rd street has been on-going while the Shalom Center has worked to secure funding for the facility which they hope to open later this year. The Center has raised nearly 1-point-1 million dollars in all to pay for the project. Reconstruction of the building interior could begin as early as next week.