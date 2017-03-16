Shalom Center Breaks Ground On New Site

The Shalom Center broke ground on their new permanent homeless shelter in a ceremony Thursday. The 22-thousand square foot building, at 4314 39th Ave, has been gutted and work on reconstructing the interior will begin today. The center has raised more than 650-thousand dollars since late last year and total donations are around one million dollars. About 750-thousand dollars are still needed but they did secure a one million dollar construction loan. The facility’s capacity will be up to 75 residents, with offices and meeting areas. The Shalom Center Soup Kitchen will also be relocated there. Organizers hope to have the facility opened later this year.