Shalom Center Plans Moving Ahead

The Shalom Center has raised over 200-thousand-dollars in the past month, about one-quarter of its goal to build a permanent homeless shelter in Kenosha. The non-profit agency is committed to moving ahead with the shelter, despite the loss of a grant last month that would have paid for the project. The Shalom Center is due to bring its plans to the Plan Commission this evening, seeking approval of its conditional use application. There are also plans to develop a traveling soup kitchen that would bring the meal service into neighborhoods to give more people access to that service.