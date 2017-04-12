Shalom Center Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Shalom Center has reached its fund raising goal of $850,000. The group has raised the money through private donations over the past four months since they were denied federal grant money to open a new permanent homeless center on 39th avenue and 43rd street. Renovations have already begun on an existing building and is expected to be finished by summer. Over 1,000 individual donations contributed to fixing up the 22-thousand square foot facility. Once opened it will replace the INNS program and will be staffed by 75 employees and volunteers. The group also received a one million dollar construction loan.