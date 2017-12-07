Shalom Center to Receive Grant

The Shalom Center is getting some help to pay off construction costs. The center is receiving a grant for $664,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. That comes a year after the shelter lost out on the same grant because they didn’t meet financial requirements. However the community response to the center’s fund raising needs changed the minds of the bank. The community raised in excess of 850-thousand dollars replacing the grant money while a loan covered the rest of the construction costs. Now the grant money will be used to offset that loan.