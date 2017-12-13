Shalom Center Seeks To Fill First Step Gap

The Shalom Center will be adding more beds in a effort to fill the gap left by First Step Services. The center announced yesterday that it will add ten beds that will be offered to those who are chronically homeless, and who would not usually be served by the INNS Program or the Shalom Center. They would also receive access to public transportation. The center estimates is will cost 40 to 60-thousand dollars. That money will come from both the city and the county. The additional beds will be available until April, with the program expected to begin again next December.