Sheriff Beth: Citizens Should Remain Vigilant

KENOSHA, WI–A suspect has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults that happened along the Kenosha County Bike Trail. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne is expected to be charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault with use of force, one count of aggravated battery to the elderly, and one count of theft. They stem from two incidents, one in March the other in May, in which two separate women reported being assaulted. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that investigators worked hard to crack the case.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that DNA tests from evidence collected from one of the assaults led to a positive DNA match to Etienne. Beth says that while they have a suspect in custody, the public should still remain vigilant.

Etienne is described as being homeless and also faces separate charges for armed robbery in Illinois.