Sheriff Clarke Takes Post at DHS

(AP)–Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke announced Wednesday that he intends to resign in June to take a job with the Department of Homeland Security as a liaison to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies. His departure is causing mixed reaction. Bob Donal, a Milwaukee video producer, says Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has the right pedigree for the job.

Dan Black, who has filed a lawsuit against Clarke, says the lawman is a bully who will bring his abusive attitude to Washington.

Governor Scott Walker will have appoint a replacement for Clarke. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says once Clarke submits his resignation letter the process of appointing a successor can begin.