Sheriff David Beth Reacts to Obregon Sentencing

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that the three and a half week crime spree by Andrew Obregon in 2015 was a very intense and personal time for him and his family. Fast forward 18 months and Beth told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he finally got to talk to Obregon and ask him some questions.

Obregon pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide and was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison. Beth says in trying to prevent the next Andew Obregon it takes a community effort, including strong family involvement.

Beth says that local officials remain committed to fighting drugs-the root of the issue with Obregon-especially the growing heroin epidemic.