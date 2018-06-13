Shooting and Arson Suspect Officially Charged

KENOSHA, WI–The Milwaukee teen who is accused of killing a Kenosha man and setting fire to his house has officially been charged. 17 year old Chrystul Kizer faces charges of first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, arson, and auto theft. She’s also charged as being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

Kizer allegedly shot and killed Randall Volar III in the early morning hours of June 5th at his home near the 7700 block of 14th avenue in Kenosha. She then reportedly fled the scene in his car after setting the house on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene they did not realize anyone was in the home because Volar’s car was missing. They later discovered his body in an enclosed porch area.

Investigators found Kizer after she reportedly bragged about shooting someone on social media. Kizer is due in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.