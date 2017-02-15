Shooting Victim Identified, Family Split on Details

Kenosha Police have released the name of the person killed in a shooting Saturday night. 23 year Sean Bialas was shot in the head and died at a residence on 48th street and 36th avenue. Bialas was paralyzed in an incident at the Kenosha County Correctional Center in 2014. He was a quadriplegic and in a wheel chair. In the 2014 incident correctional workers attempted to extract Bialas from his cell when the injury occurred. In the current case, a 15 year old is in custody and could be charged as early as Wednesday. While initial witness accounts claimed the shooting was an accident, Bialas mother, Karen, said at a candlelight vigil last that she believes the shooting was intentional and called for justice for her son. The 15 year old is reportedly a cousin of Sean Bialas. If he is charged with first degree intentional homicide he will be moved to adult court. If its a lesser charge he will remain in the juvenile system and his name will not be released. The deadline for that decision is Wednesday.

