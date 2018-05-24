Shoreland Senior Dies in Crash

SOMERS, WI–Shoreland High School will hold a prayer service this morning as they mourn an 18 year old senior who lost his life in a car accident. Cameron Nahf was driving east on Highway E when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree near 100th avenue. Nahf was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

His 16 year old brother, Caden Nahf was seriously injured and had to be flown by Flight For Life. It’s unclear what caused Nahf to lose control of the SUV. Cameron was headed to his second to last day of school at Shoreland at the time of the accident.

He was a pitcher on the varsity baseball team and was supposed to graduate on Saturday. Shoreland canceled final exams, and the last regular season baseball game yesterday and students went home on early release. Graduation practice and the ceremony itself will go forward as scheduled.