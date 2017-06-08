Should Kenosha Be on Facebook

There’s a renewed push to have Kenosha make its presence known on social media. The Kenosha City Council voted Monday to create a commission to study the best way for the city to create and manage a social media presence. One of the main concerns is that derogatory comments may be left on the page and legally the city might not be able to do anything about it. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake’s Up Kenosha that he understands that concern.

Members of the commission would be appointed by the mayor. Bogdala points out that there are other cities Kenosha’s size that maintain social media accounts.