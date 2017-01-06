Siblings to be Tried Separately

Two siblings accused of killing a Kenosha man will have their cases heard separately after a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Donna Matthews, formerly of Kenosha, and her brother Derrick Matthews of Kenosha are facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Donna Matthews’ former boyfriend, Michael Gayan. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the separation of the cases, in a motion filed in front of Judge Jodi Meier. That would allow prosecutors to use the two defendants’ statements against each other at trial. A status conference for both defendants is set for March 17.