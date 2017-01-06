Siblings to be Tried Separately

Two siblings accused of killing a Kenosha man will have their cases heard separately after a hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Donna Matthews, formerly of Kenosha, and her brother Derrick Matthews of Kenosha are facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Donna Matthews’ former boyfriend, Michael Gayan. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the separation of the cases, in a motion filed in front of Judge Jodi Meier. That would allow prosecutors to use the two defendants’ statements against each other at trial. A status conference for both defendants is set for March 17.

Related Content

Paul Ryan Releases First Campaign Ad
Toddler Found Wandering on Street
Three More Charged in Monday Homicide
Charges Filed for Shots Fired Incident
Alternate Side Parking Begins Wednesday
Medical Complex Eyed Near I-94
  • Comments

    Comments