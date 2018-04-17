Sign-up for $100 child rebate to open May 15
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 5:43 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says families will be able to sign up for a $100 per-child tax rebate starting on May 15.

Walker on Tuesday signed a bill into law that grants the tax rebate for children who were under 18 for all of 2017.

The new law also waives sales taxes on a variety of items. The bill originally limited the sales tax holiday to the first weekend in August, but Walker says he’s using his partial veto power to extend it from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

It will apply to pieces of clothing costing less than $75, a computer costing less than $750, computer supplies costing less than $250 and school supplies costing no more than $75 per item.

Walker says more details about how to apply for the $100 rebate will be coming.

RELATED CONTENT

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92 Immediate election security needs targeted for $7 million New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha with Care Animal Hospital WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/17/18 High Winds & Waves Cause Beach Erosion, Damage Former Kenosha Principal Faces Charges
Comments