Siler Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Kenosha, Police Officer

The family of Aaron Siler is filing suit against the city of Kenosha and the officer who fired the fatal shot that killed him. Siler was shot by Kenosha Police officer Pablo Torres on March 14th 2015, an incident that followed both a high speed chase down 22nd avenue for 20 blocks, and a foot chase that led the two into a building on 56th street. Inside, Siler and Torres had a confrontation that ended with the officer shooting Siler, who had picked up an empty plastic bucket. The shooting was ruled justified by then District Attorney Robert Zapf who has since come under fire in a report by a retired judge in a separate case. The Siler Family suit claims that Torres was too quick to draw his gun and seeks compensation for Siler’s death. It’s unknown how much compensation the suit is seeking.