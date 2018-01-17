Silver Lake Man Charged With Attacking Mother

A Silver Lake man is charged with allegedly threatening to attack his mother with knives. 18 year old Timothy Schenning is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. According to the sheriff’s report the incident happened around 2 AM Monday at the mother’s home on Carla Court in the village. Shenning is alleged to have broken into the home after he was reportedly locked out for drinking. Witnesses say that he and his mother argued and that’s when he allegedly grabbed two knifes and advanced towards her. She was able to wrestle the weapons away and gave them to her mother, who then locked them in another room until the authorities arrived. Schenning called 911 after the incident-telling the operator that his mother had overdosed and then reportedly telling investigators that he grabbed the knife because she was making him anxious. His attorney told the court that Schenning has had some mental health issues in the past. He’s being held on 75-hundred dollars bond.