Simpson to Undergo Brain Test

One of the remaining suspects in the shooting death of a Kenosha man will undergo a brain test in his effort to move his case into the juvenile system. 16 year old Latonio Simpson was automatically charged as an adult in the death of Willie Owens. Simpson was allegedly one of the trigger men in the October 2016 incident. He faces first degree intentional homicide charges. His attorney asked the court for time so that Simpson can undergo a brain test to look into his brain function. The D.A. asked for a hearing on the matter to be heard quickly. The two sides are due back in court May 5th.