Skeletal Remains Still A Mystery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains found in Lake Michigan. The grizzly discovery was made in December near Somers. The remains may be of an adult male, and while positive ID has not yet been made there are a few clues such as a store rewards card and car keys found in the pockets of the deceased person. That evidence did not lead to a positive identification. A DNA test is being done at a center in Texas which may be able to hep tell investigators the sex and age of the individual. It’s unclear how the body ended up in that area of the lake and authorities say it may have been in the lake of a period of time.