Slain Officer Remembered

(AP)–The police detective killed in a string of shootings that left three others dead and the suspect injured is being remembered as a friend who would help another in a heartbeat. Forty-year-old Jason Weiland was a detective for the Everest Metro Police Department. He died Wednesday when he was shot in the line of duty. Some of his friends told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin that they remember him as funny, sensitive and tough. Eric Wetzel, who graduated from high school with Weiland in 1995 says Weiland worked to become a leader in the Everest Metro department, and had achieved his dream job. Wetzel says Weiland “just believed in protecting people.”