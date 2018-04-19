Smoke Detector Saves Kenosha Family

KENOSHA, WI–A basement fire left a Kenosha family displaced but things could have been much worse. The blaze began shortly before 4 AM yesterday at a home on 60th avenue and 63rd street. Family members were alerted to the danger because of a smoke detector in the home.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the smoke spread quickly through the home.

Santelli says that the smoke detector made the difference.

By the time firefighters arrived the family was safe outside. It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the fire. The family was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It’s estimated that tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the house. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire safety experts say you should having a working smoke detector on every level and near every sleeping area in your home.