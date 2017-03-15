Snow Blankets Kenosha Area

It was a tale of two weather days Tuesday as heavy lake effect snow covered the area with 11.5 inches officially falling in Kenosha with higher amounts in Racine and Lake Counties. At the height of the storm, there was white-out conditions and there were several reports of vehicles in ditches and stuck in the drifting snow. Bands of snow lasted until the noon hour when the clouds cleared and the sun began the melting process. Frigid air rolled in last night and will last through the Wednesday but it will be sunny. A warm-up begins Thursday with a wintry mix Thursday night.