Snow Day in Kenosha!

Warnings:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee counties until 12 noon on Friday (2/9/18).

Closings:

Friday Feb 9, 2018

Bristol Grade School

First Step Academy

Friedens Lutheran School and Daycare

Kenosha Achievement Center

Kenosha Catholic Schools

Kenosha Jazzercise Center

Kenosha Meals on Wheels

Kenosha Unified Schools

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Preschool

Paris School District

Racine Unified Schools

Trevor-Wilmot Grade School

Union Grove Elementary and Union High School

Westosha Central High School

Wilmot High School

Snow Emergency:

City of Kenosha-12 noon Saturday (2/10/18)

Village of Pleasant Prairie-12 noon Saturday (2/10/18)

Still Open!!!

Gateway Technical College Campus open as usual with normal schedule

UW-Parkside Campus Open

Carthage College Campus Open