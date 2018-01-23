Snow Day in Kenosha

Snow Announcements

City of Kenosha Snow Emergency Until Further Notice (1/23/18)

Village of Pleasant Prairie Snow Emergency in Effect on 5 PM on 1/23/18

Closings

Kenosha Unified School are closed on Tuesday 1/23/18.

All Kenosha Catholic Schools are closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Shoreland Lutheran High School is Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Christian Life School & Preschool Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

All Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Programs are canceled on Tuesday 1/23/18

Bristol Grade School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Burlington Area Schools Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Burlington Catholic Central Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Preschool is closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Friedens Lutheran School and Day Care Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Westosha Central High School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Trevor-Wilmot School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Riverview School-Salem Lakes Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Salem Area Schools Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18



Westosha Head Start Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

Wilmot Union High School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18

DELAYS

Gateway Technical College-All morning classes canceled-All Campuses will open at noon (1/23/18)

Antioch Community High School Opening late-8:55 AM (1/23/18)

Lake High School District 117-Lake Villa Opening late-8:55 AM (1/23/18)