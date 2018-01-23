Snow Day in Kenosha

Snow Announcements
City of Kenosha Snow Emergency Until Further Notice (1/23/18)
Village of Pleasant Prairie Snow Emergency in Effect on 5 PM on 1/23/18
Closings
Kenosha Unified School are closed on Tuesday 1/23/18.
All Kenosha Catholic Schools are closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Shoreland Lutheran High School is Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Christian Life School & Preschool Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
All Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Programs are canceled on Tuesday 1/23/18
Bristol Grade School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Burlington Area Schools Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Burlington Catholic Central Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Preschool is closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Friedens Lutheran School and Day Care Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Westosha Central High School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Trevor-Wilmot School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Riverview School-Salem Lakes Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Salem Area Schools Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Westosha Head Start Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
Wilmot Union High School Closed on Tuesday 1/23/18
DELAYS
Gateway Technical College-All morning classes canceled-All Campuses will open at noon (1/23/18)
Antioch Community High School Opening late-8:55 AM (1/23/18)
Lake High School District 117-Lake Villa Opening late-8:55 AM (1/23/18)