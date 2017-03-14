Snow Daze in Kenosha

A late winter snow fall hit the Kenosha area on Monday and Tuesday has dumped several more inches of snow overnight and is expected to taper on and off through the morning hours of Tuesday. A Lake Effect snow warning remains in effect until 10 AM for Kenosha and Racine counties on Tuesday morning (3/14). Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour could also lead to blowing snow. Kenosha Unified schools are open Tuesday (3/14) but snow emergencies remain in effect as of 7 AM. Temps will bottom out before a weekend warm-up.