Snowy conditions are expected to continue Monday as another round of the white stuff is on the way this afternoon. A winter weather advisory will go in effect at 2 PM, continuing until 9 PM. Most of the Kenosha area is already blanketed in four to six inches of snow. Accumulations will vary from 2 to 4 inches with more snow in Lake County and farther south. This weekend’s snowfall caused numerous accidents on Kenosha County roadways. An accident on I-94 near Hwy 158 caused lane closures Saturday night, and later in the evening the intersection of Highways 50 and 31 was blocked by an accident. Other accidents had reported injuries.
More Snow Expected Monday; Weather Advisory Issued
By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 7:15 AM