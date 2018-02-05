More Snow Expected Monday; Weather Advisory Issued

Snowy conditions are expected to continue Monday as another round of the white stuff is on the way this afternoon. A winter weather advisory will go in effect at 2 PM, continuing until 9 PM. Most of the Kenosha area is already blanketed in four to six inches of snow. Accumulations will vary from 2 to 4 inches with more snow in Lake County and farther south. This weekend’s snowfall caused numerous accidents on Kenosha County roadways. An accident on I-94 near Hwy 158 caused lane closures Saturday night, and later in the evening the intersection of Highways 50 and 31 was blocked by an accident. Other accidents had reported injuries.