Snow Returns To Kenosha, Schools Open on Monday

The snow is making its return to the Kenosha area with the first found Sunday night into Monday bringing around 3 inches and a potential lake effect system coming which could bring another 2-4, for a storm total of 6-9 inches for the Kenosha area with isolated higher amounts near Lake Michigan. Kenosha Unified Schools are open on Monday (3/13). Parking on Kenosha’s posted snow routes is now prohibited as of Monday morning as two inches have already fallen. Mitchell airport reports that most flights are leaving on time but they do recommend contacting your airline before heading to the airport. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 PM Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WLIP for complete weather details from Today’s TMJ 4.