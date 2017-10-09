I.A. Society Celebrates Columbus Day

Kenosha’s Italian American Society held it’s 93rd annual Columbus Day dinner last night. The society honored brothers Dr. A.J. Capelli and Dr Paul Capelli for their many decades of service to the community. The Italian American Ladies Auxiliary honored two members, the Capellis’ sisters, Pauline McTernan who is a teacher and Carol Knight who is a nurse. A number of local elected officials attended the event, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Tammy Baldwin, State Rep Peter Barca, State Senator Bob Wirch, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.