Solen Hopes Her Story Raises Transgender Awareness

A former Congressional candidate who has come out as transgender says she did it to raise awareness and to help others in a similar situation. Rebecca Solen, formerly Ryan Solen, ran against House Speaker Paul Ryan last year. After losing to Ryan in November Solen told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that she agonized over coming out as transgender. Now Solen says she hopes that others, especially young people, are helped by her story. Solen says she knew she was transgender since the time she was five-and that’s not uncommon.

You can hear Lenny’s entire interview-including how Solen’s four children reacted when she came out to them-on the podcast below.

(Lenny-Solen 7/10/17)