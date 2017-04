Somers will consider two new additions to the village next month. Contractor A.W. Oakes and Son have proposed moving to Somers because they can not expand at their landlocked Racine location. They want to build a 10-thousand square foot office building and a 24 thousand square foot maintenance facility west of the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm. The Village Plan Commission will also consider a rezoning for an Islamic Center on 100th Avenue and Highway A east of I-94 at its May 8th meeting.