Somers Home Invasion Suspect Appears in Court

The suspect in the Somers home invasion made his first court appearance yesterday. 52 year old Daniel Evans pleaded not guilty to 23 felonies-the most serious of which is two counts of attempted homicide. Evans is accused of allegedly breaking and entering the home on 18th street east of 39th ave in the early morning hours of October 27th. According to the criminal complaint, Police say Evans injured the elderly couple who lived in the home, taking their cell phones. The 84 year old man drove to a nearby fire station for help. Evans is due back in court March 12th.