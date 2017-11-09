Somers Home Invasion Suspect Faces 23 Felony Charges

The suspect in the Somers home invasion made is first court appearance yesterday. He faces 23 felonies for a number of crimes, the most serious of which are connected to the October 27th incident. However 52 year old Daniel Evans allegedly went on a recent streak of burglaries over the course of the past few months. Some of the new details in the case from the criminal complaint include evidence prosecutors say was gathered at Evans’ trailer. Investigators recovered electronics and personal items from the robbery when Evans allegedly stole the car in which he led officers on a high speed chase. Evans has a long criminal history and he was most recently released from prison in February after serving 18 years on a burglary and assault conviction. This time around he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He’ll be back in court Monday.