Somers Man Shot in Home Invasion

We have more details in the Somers home invasion that left an elderly couple injured. The incident happened early last Friday at a home on 18th street east of 39th Ave. The 84 year old man who confronted the intruder was shot twice in the shoulder. The man and the suspect had an altercation when the shots were fired. They left the victim with non-life threatening injuries. He and his 83 year old wife are recovering from head injuries as well. The suspect fled the house and has not been been located. The investigation in the case continues, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.