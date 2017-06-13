Somers Mosque Delayed Again

The Somers Plan Commission has again tabled a plan to build a mosque in the village. The plan is still being vetted and a petition to hold a referendum on the subject was met with skepticism. The house of worship would be located near the 400 block of 100th avenue. Similarly the village delayed a plan to allow A.W. Oakes and Son to expand to a site near highways EA and L. The contractor proposed a concrete crushing facility on the site. That proposal looks unlikely to become reality.