Somers Village, Town First to Approve Intergovernmental Agreement

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP NEWS)–The Village of Somers and the Town of Somers are the first municipalities to approve the land deal between the neighboring communities on the northern end of Kenosha County. The agreement sets the borders between Somers, the town of Paris and the city of Kenosha, specifically along the I-94 corridor. That area is the hub for development and an expanding tax base as well. Paris is expected to approve the deal next week, the city council and the Kenosha County Board will consider it next month. If approved, Kenosha would be able to expand west to Highway MB, land on the west side of the interstate from Highways KR to 142 would go to Somers, and certain Paris residents would maintain their right to be annexed into the city. The deal would also allow the Kenosha Water utility to expand its services west to the new industrial park on Highways H and S.