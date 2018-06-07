Somers Wants Foxconn to Fix Flooding Problems

SOMERS, WI–The Village of Somers wants Foxconn developers to do more prevent flooding. At this week’s work session, Village Officials said that the developers should create retention ponds and other solutions so that village is not inundated with water every time it rains.

Currently water from Mt Pleasant flows south into Somers, flooding certain areas. A culvert is proposed which is slightly larger than what is currently in place to hold water. Officials say that the new culvert will be filled with natural materials that will act like a natural stream bed.

Somers officials are skeptical however, and also say that information is not being provided to the village before decisions are made at the site on their northern border.