South Division Wins NWL All Star Game By Pete Serzant | Jul 25, 2018 @ 6:28 AM KALAMAZOO, MI–The Northwoods League All Star Game was Tuesday night. The South Division-which includes the Kenosha Kingfish win 2-1. The Fish are back home Thursday hosting Battle Creek in a double header.