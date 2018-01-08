Speaker Ryan Focused on the Future

(AP)–While the president remains mired in controversy, Paul Ryan says he’s focused on the future. House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republican congressional leaders want to build on what they accomplished last year as they look ahead to this year.

Despite the optimism, the Speaker has a tough road ahead, having to navigate his way not only through the distractions from the White House but tough opposition from Democrats who are looking to retake the House in the midterm elections later this year. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.