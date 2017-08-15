Speaker Ryan To Hold Town Hall Event

(AP)–House Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to hold a town hall meeting on Monday. The meeting will be the first open to the general public in his congressional district in nearly two years. The event will be held at the Racine Theater Guild, and is being organized by CNN. Only residents of Ryan’s district can request a ticket from CNN and the network will determine who asks questions. CNN will broadcast the town hall live. Republican and Democratic opponents have criticized Ryan for not holding a public town hall since October 2015. Ryan has defended himself by saying he doesn’t want opponents from outside his district bussed in to disrupt any such meeting. Ryan has instead opted to hold invite-only town halls at businesses in his district and over the telephone. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.